'Chippa United will be different challenge' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt looks to make amends

The accomplished tactician lauded Masandawana as the best team in the league after losing to the treble winners

head coach Gavin Hunt has set his sights on their upcoming match against which will be played on Tuesday.

Amakhosi are wounded after being thrashed 3-0 by at FNB Stadium in their opening match of the 2020/21 season on Saturday afternoon.

It was Hunt's first defeat as Amakhosi coach having started his tenure at the Naturena-based giants with a 2-1 win over in the MTN8 quarter-final match last weekend.

Hunt is confident that his side will improve as the season progresses with the four-time PSL champions set to travel to Port Elizabeth where they will face the Chilli Boys.

“We committed crucial mistakes against a quality side. They were a stronger opposition," Hunt told the club's official website on Sunday.

“Obviously with more games intelligence, we will improve. It is not the results we were looking for but now we have to focus on the next opposition."

The Chilli Boys started their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against in a match which was played in the Mother City on Saturday.

Hunt expects a different challenge against Chippa after losing to the best team in the league, Sundowns, who are the reigning PSL champions.

“I watched Chippa, in their match on Saturday night. Chippa is totally a different side compared to Sundowns. They will be a different challenge," he added.

"To me, there is no first game. I read a lot from any game. We have lots of work to do going forward. But don’t forget we played against the best team in the league in Sundowns.”

Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane all scored for Sundowns as they embarrassed Chiefs, who are now licking their wounds.

Amakhosi will be looking to continue their dominance against Chippa, having secured back-to-back victories over the Eastern Cape-based side in the league last season.

They secured a 2-0 win over the Chilli Boys in the first round clash in Port Elizabeth, before emerging 1-0 winners in the second round encounter in Johannesburg.

The Chilli Boys will play host to Chiefs at the 2010 Fifa World Cup quarter-final venue, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.