Chippa United want to keep me but I'm still employed by Orlando Pirates - Mokwena

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach has revealed Mpengesi's plans to extend his stay at the Chilli Boys but says it's not up to him to decide

Newly appointed head coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed secret talks between the Port Elizabeth-based side and for him to stay at the club beyond the current season.

The 35-year-old mentor joined the Chilli Boys on a four-month deal at the start of March but he could stay longer depending on whether or not the season will be extended to allow for the completion of the remaining matches after being suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mokwena said while chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has expressed the desire to keep him, his future will depend on the agreement between Chippa and Pirates because he is still employed by the Soweto giants.

"There is a discussion but it is up to the two clubs to make a decision. I am still employed by Orlando Pirates and it’s up to them and Chippa United to come to that sort of decision," Mokwena told PowerFM.

"But the chairman of Chippa United has shown the willingness to try and keep me beyond the current period," added the former assistant coach.

Mokwena said he hasn't thought about where he would be coaching next season, adding that it would be selfish of him since he's just joined Chippa United and his focus is to help the club survive relegation.

Chippa United are currently placed 12th on the league standings with 26 points from 24 matches.

Their last match, which Mokwena was in charge of, ended in a 0-0 draw away to title-chasers just before the suspension of the season.

"But at this moment in time, we just have to move with what we have. My focus isn't even on myself, my contract or my stay or [whether] I am going to be coaching next season. I think it would be selfish of us to think about that," concluded Mokwena.