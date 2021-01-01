Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers are in Gqeberha as they bid to edge closer to PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates have a chance to go second on the Premier Soccer League table when they engage Chippa United away at Port Elizabeth Stadium on Saturday.

With SuperSport United being held 0-0 at home by TS Galaxy on Friday, the result presented Pirates with an opportunity to move closer to the top of the log.

A win for the Buccaneers will take them to second spot with just a point below leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although the Brazilians would have played four games less.

They meet a Chippa side placed way down 12th on the log with just 16 points from 17 games.

Game Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, March 6 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

The Chilli Boys go into this match with no suspension.

They welcome back experienced defender Isaac Nhlapo from a two-match suspension after being red-carded against TS Galaxy on February 20.

Dan Malesela’s side has also not confirmed any injuries in their camp.

Orlando Pirates welcome back midfielder Thabang Monare who was suspended for their last league match against Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants have also been boosted by the return of forwards Frank Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa to full fitness after the duo made cameo appearances against Celtic.

The club hinted at the two starting on Saturday and their full recovery is a piece of good news in coach Josef Zinnbauer’s camp.

The status of Thembinkosi Lorch who has missed their last two games has, however, not been updated by the club.

Striker Zakhlele Lepasa is still out injured together with defender Abel Mabaso who has been out since last November.

Match Preview

This is a match between sides currently experiencing contrasting fortunes.

While Pirates will be up to boost their chances of playing Caf Champions League football next season, Chippa United will be keen to steer clear of the relegation zone.

The Chilli Boys are four points better than basement side Black Leopards and have not tasted victory in their last four games which have seen a defeat and three draws.

Their hopes of claiming maximum points against Pirates come from the fact that the Soweto giants have been struggling for consistency in the league despite being near the log leaders.

Interestingly, Pirates last recorded successive league victories in November 2020 and that run was limited to just two straight wins.

The last time Chippa and Pirates met, saw the Buccaneers labouring to a 1-0 victory at home last December with Fortune Makaringe’s late strike separating the two sides.