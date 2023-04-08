Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are on the road again this weekend but this time they head to the Eastern Cape after visiting Richards Bay last week.

Orlando Pirates will be pushing to reclaim top second spot on the Premier Soccer League table when they clash with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants dropped down from position two to three on Friday when SuperSport United beat TS Galaxy 2-0.

That leaves Pirates needing nothing short of maximum points to return to this spot that comes with a Caf Champions League ticket and Jose Roveiro’s side cannot afford to drop points against Chippa.

The season has reached a crucial stage where a slip-up might disrupt a team’s campaign.

Pirates will be up against Chippa United who are not safe from relegation and that makes them a potentially dangerous opponent.

The Chilli Boys have three points more than Marumo Gallants who are at the foot of the table and would give their all against their visitors from Gauteng to stay safe from the dreaded chop.

Game Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, April 8 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Pirates midfielder Azola Matrose, who is on loan at Chippa, is unlikely to take part in Saturday’s match.

The 20-year-old has not tasted action since January 14 and has been struggling to regain full fitness.

Before getting injured, Matrose was a regular and even featured when the Chilli Boys stunned his parent team in August.

Chippa also have defender Trevor Mathiane doubtful after he missed last week’s draw with SuperSport with an injury.

While there is uncertainty around Mathiane's availability, another defender Ronald Pfumbidzai will be in high spirits after signing a pre-contract with SuperSport.

Backpagepix

It’s almost a full house in the Pirates camp with most players having returned from injury spells.

The club says Goodman Mosele is the latest to be back while goalkeeper Richards Ofori is up for selection as well.

However, there are fitness doubts on defender Thabiso Monyane striker Kermit Erasmus.

Match Preview

Pirates will be treading the Nelson Mandela Bay with caution, not only because they are facing a team desperate to survive but this is a Chippa side that upset them at Orlando Stadium last August.

The Chilli Boys edged Pirates 1-0 and The Buccaneers arrive in Gqeberha well aware of that.

Chippa are on a five-match winless run of three losses and two draws.

They face the Soweto giants who have won four of their last five games.