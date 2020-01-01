Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Bucs are hoping to move closer to the league log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs with a victory over the Chilli Boys

are set to welcome in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys have slipped down on the league standings after stretching their winless run to three matches by losing 3-0 to SuperSport United away last week.

Norman Mapeza will be looking to ensure his side bounces back to winning ways against Bucs as Chippa celebrates their 10th anniversary this month.

They will face a Pirates side which has been in scintillating form having extended their winning streak to four games when they edged out FC 1-0 at home last weekend.

The victory also stretched their unbeaten run to eight league matches as Josef Zinnbauer's side looks to make a late push for this season's PSL title.

Game Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, February 1 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Chippa have re-signed Ruzaigh Gamildien from Steenberg United, but the club has indicated the forward will not be available for selection this evening.

Former Bucs winger William Twala has rediscovered his old form under Mapeza having netted four league goals this season and he could be key to a Chilli Boys victory over the Soweto giants.



Chippa are currently placed 12th on the league standings and they will move back into the top eight if they overcome Pirates and other results go their way.

Pirates will welcome back Abel Mabaso and Ntsikelelo Nyauza after the two versatile defenders served their one-match suspension against AmaZulu.

Thembinkosi Lorch has been revitalized under Zinnbauer with the winger having recorded a goal and an assist in his last two league games and he will be looking to inspire Bucs to an away win.

Pirates find themselves in fourth spot on the league standings and they will climb up to second spot if they beat Chippa and SuperSport fail to defeat Lamontville this afternoon.

Match Preview

Chippa have proved difficult to beat at home in recent weeks as they are undefeated in their last four league games - recording two wins and two draws as hosts.

Their defence has been impressive keeping four successive clean sheets, but they are averaging one goal per match having netted four times in their last four home games.

On the other hand, Pirates are undefeated in their last three away league matches having registered two draws and one victory.

Goals have been flowing for them on the road having scored seven times in three matches, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four away games.

In head-to-head statistics since the 2012/13 season, Chippa and Pirates have clashed in 13 league matches.

Bucs have the upper hand having recorded nine wins compared to three for the Chilli Boys, while one game ended in a draw.

Chippa will be seeking revenge after losing 2-1 to Pirates in their first round clash which was played in Soweto earlier this season.