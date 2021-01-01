Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Chilli Boys are still without a head coach after having made an about turn last week on hiring controversial Belgian Luc Eymael

Mamelodi Sundowns' hectic fixture schedule for April continues when they play their fourth of eight games this month, a league encounter away at Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Monday afternoon, 3 pm kick-off.

The Brazilians confirmed their spot in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals over the weekend, despite losing 2-0 to Algerian team Belouizdad.

That defeat was a first in 28 games in all competitions for Sundowns and just their second loss of the campaign since losing to Bloemfontein Celtic in the season-opening MTN8 quarter-final clash.

Chippa meanwhile head into Monday's game occupying the second-last spot on the standings, after they were thrashed 5-1 by Maritzburg United in their most recent outing two weeks back - a result which cost head coach Dan Malesela his job.

Game Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Monday, April 12 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/sundownsfc SuperSport 2

Squads & Team News

Neither team has any suspensions although Kurt Lentjies and Isaac Nhlapo are one yellow card away from suspension for Chippa, with Lebohang Maboe, Lyle Lakay and Sphelele Mkhulise in the same situation for Downs.

Sundowns are currently near full strength - the injured Kermit Erasmus is their only absentee. The likes of Sibusiso Vilakazi and Mauricio Affonso have recently returned from injury to bolster Downs' options.

Former Sundowns men Anthony Laffor, Oupa Manyisa and Lentjies will all be hoping to feature against their ex-employers in East London.

Andile Mbenyane has been out with a groin injury and is not expected to be available for the game.

Match Preview

It could be a bad time for the Chilli Boys to meet Masandawana, who will be stung by the rare defeat they suffered on the weekend.

Morale, meanwhile, cannot be too high at Chippa after their five-goal thrashing by Maritzburg, and their problems were compounded last weekend when TTM beat TS Galaxy to send Chippa into the relegation zone.

All that the Eastern Cape unit can hope for is that Sundowns may have one eye on their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash with Orlando Pirates on Thursday.

In 27 previous games between the teams, Chippa have won only twice, while there have been seven draws and 12 wins for the Pretoria team.