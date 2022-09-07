Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians have endured what is seen as a slow start to the league campaign as compared to recent past seasons

Mamelodi Sundowns will be at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium keen to prove their Premier Soccer League dominance is not coming to an end when they clash with Chippa United on Wednesday.

After losing to TS Galaxy at home, then being held to a 1-1 draw by Sekhukhune United, before last week’s 2-1 defeat by SuperSport United, Sundowns have not had it easy in the current campaign.

Those three results in combination with three wins leaves them placed fifth on the table, a run they are not much familiar with in the past seasons, when they have won five straight league titles.

In the bid to pick themselves up, Sundowns would be seeking to beat Chippa United away from home.

They face the Chilli Boys who are at the bottom of the log and also fighting to rise from the basement.

That could make the visit to Gqeberha a difficult trip for Masandawana.

Game Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, September 7 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Chippa United coach Daine Klate has no player suspended for this match and he needs a wide pool of selections against the Tshwane giants.

He would also hope to have a clean bill of health in his camp.

backpagepix

Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino is doubtful for this match, having missed the last two games due to injury.

Haashim Domingo and Lebohang Maboe are also doubtful with fitness concerns.

The Brazilians welcome back Mothobi Mvala, Thabiso Kutumela, goalkeeper Reyad Pieterse and Siphelele Mkhulise, who were with the Bafana Bafana Chan squad at the weekend.

Match Preview

While Sundowns have been unusually struggling in some matches, they have been impressive in those they have won.

The way they beat Cape Town City 2-0 away, Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 and Stellenbosch 3-0 were so convincing they are still the title favourites.

That makes Chippa unaware of what to expect from their visitors.

The Chilli Boys, however, can be party spoilers after they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in their only win of the campaign and their other results are three defeats and two draws.

Sundowns’ last visit to Gqeberha saw them draw 0-0 with the Chilli Boys in August 2021 while the return league match ended in Masandawana winning 2-0 at home in February 2022.