Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Chilli Boys are hoping to reach the semi-finals for the first time, but they are up against a wounded Masandawana side

are set to square off with in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

The Chilli Boys are heading into this encounter having lost three of their last four matches across all competitions and they are also winless in the this season.

Norman Mapeza's men will be looking to put aside their struggles in the league and reach the semi-finals for the first time by causing an upset with a win over a much-fancied Sundowns side.

Sundowns are clear favourites to advance to the semi-finals despite their recent defeat to which ended their five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Mapeza's counterpart, Pitso Mosimane, is keen to ensure Masandawana end the year with some silverware by winning the Telkom Knockout for the fourth time.

Game Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, November 3 Time 3:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SABC 1 & SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC1/SS4

Squad & Team News

Chippa will be without key players such as Thabo Rakhale and Mzikayise Mashaba as they are still out due to injuries.

Midfielder Meshack Maphangule and left-back Elvis Moyo are expected to start for the Eastern Cape-based side in the absence of the experienced duo.

Mapeza will once again look to veteran midfielder Lehlogonolo Maselesa, who scored the only of the match as they defeated Bloemfontein in the Round of 16.





Meanwhile, Sundowns are expected to welcome back their key players Denis Onyango and Themba Zwane after they missed the team's recent defeat to Chiefs in a league clash.

However, the Masandawana quartet of Oupa Manyisa, Emiliano Tade, Anthony Laffor and Lucky Mohomi are still out nursing long-term injuries.

Mosimane could hand Mauricio Affonso his first start for the PSL champions with the striker having netted three goals in four appearances as a substitute including one in the emphatic win over FC in the Round of 16.

Match Preview

Chippa will be banking on their home form as they have tasted only one defeat in their last seven games across all competitions in the Eastern Cape.

Their defence has been solid having kept five clean sheets in the seven games, but they have a goal-scoring problem having netted just three goals in the process.

On the other hand, Sundowns are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run on the road across all competitions having recorded three wins and two draws.

They are free-scoring side having netted 11 goals away from home although they have kept only one clean sheet in the process.

In head-to-head stats, Chippa and Sundowns have clashed in five cup matches.

The two teams have recorded two wins each, while one game ended in a draw.

The last cup meeting ended in a 2-1 victory in favour of the Chilli Boys which was the 2019 Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash in the Eastern Cape ten months ago.

Since then Sundowns have recorded a win and draw against Chippa in league matches.