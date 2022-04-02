Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Kaizer Chiefs continue with their chase for a Premier Soccer League top-two spot in Saturday’s clash against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Soweto giants have been struggling to jump into position two and they now try again away from home.

Still fresh from a defeat by Golden Arrows in their own backyard, Chiefs will be trying to recover from that setback which saw them fail to take advantage of Royal AM’s dropping of points against Stellenbosch.

Chiefs are just two points behind Royal AM who they pray to lose or draw away at TS Galaxy earlier in the day.

Amakhosi will be facing a Chippa side not safe from relegation in what could make them give Chiefs a huge fight.

The Chilli Boys are four points better than basement side Baroka FC and would be trying to avoid a situation in which they could find themselves second-from-bottom.

If Chippa lose, then if TS Galaxy beat Royal AM and Swallows win over Maritzburg United, that would leave the Chilli Boys 15th on the table.

Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies has no suspensions to worry about in his camp in what widens his team selection options.

Goalkeeper Ismail Watenga would be hoping to reclaim the number one spot from Lloyd Kazapua who has guarded goal in the last three games.

Chiefs will be without defender Erick Mathoho who twisted his ankle during training.

Joining Mathoho on the sidelines is Lebogang Manyama who has a problem with his knee.

Also not available for Amakhosi is Leonardo Castro who is still recovering, started training with the team while SDifiso Hlanti was close to return but aggravated his Achilles.

Central midfielder Cole Alexander is back in the team after a long injury layoff and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is expected back after missing the last game due to injury.

Both Chiefs and Chippa go into this match on the backdrop of failing to win their last games.

Chiefs lost to Arrows while the Chilli Boys drew 0-0 against Marumo Gallants and that makes both sides keen to recover by claiming maximum points.

The defeat by Arrows was Amakhosi’s only defeat in the last five league games in which they also managed three wins and a draw.

Chippa Chippa have just one win in their last five outings, with the other results being two defeats and as many draws.

The last game between Chiefs and Chippa ended in a 4-0 victory for Amakhosi last October and that remains their biggest win of the season.

Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat combined to destroy the Chilli Boys with the Bafana star grabbing a brace with assists from Billiat, before the Zimbabwean also scored from a Dolly assist.

Lazarus Kambole then completed the victory with his first league goal for Chiefs in two seasons.