Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Middendorp's side will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the PSL standings with a win over the Chilli Boys

travel to Port Elizabeth to take on in what will be their 10th league game of the season.

Amakhosi head into the encounter on the back of a morale-boosting penalty shoot-out win over last weekend.

Chippa United, on the other hand, held before losing on penalties on Sunday afternoon.

Ernst Middendorp has already spoken about the importance of focusing on the Chilli Boys without worrying about the upcoming Soweto Derby.

However, it would be difficult for him to get his players fired up for this encounter against Chippa as everyone wants to be part of Saturday's spectacle at FNB Stadium.

Game Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Wednesday, November 6 Time 7:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squad & Team News

Middendorp could be forced to make changes to the team that beat the Sea Robbers last weekend as one eye is already on Saturday's game.

Daniel Akpeyi is sitting on three yellow cards, and should the German mentor risk playing him and he gets booked against Chippa United, then the goalkeeper will miss the Soweto Derby.

Willard Katsande is another player who could be sacrificed having also accumulated three yellow cards thus far.

But with Kearyn Baccus expected to return for the Soweto Derby, it would be interesting to see if the tough-tackling player makes the starting XI in Port Elizabeth.

The Glamour Boys welcomed the return of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya but Yagan Sasman has been impressive on the left-hand side of the team's defence so far, and therefore Middendorp faces a selection headache in that position.

As has been the case in the previous games, all eyes will be on Amakhosi's frontline - Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic have all proven themselves for Chiefs' this season and how Norman Mapeza plans around them will be key.

Mapeza will have a full-strength squad to choose from for this match against Chiefs.

Gregory Damons, Mzikayise Mashaba and Thabo Rakhale have all recovered from their respective injuries and are all available for selection.

Mashaba and Rakhale will undoubtedly have a bigger role to play having faced Amakhosi before during their stints with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively.

Also available is Boikanyo Komane who missed the previous match through suspension.

Patrick Tignyemb is the man trusted to keep Chiefs at bay throughout the 90 minutes, but he will need the help of his defence to achieve this.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Chiefs and Chippa have met 14 times across all competitions with the Soweto giants recording seven wins and two draws while the other five matches were losses.

Last season, Chippa United held Chiefs to a goalless draw before the Port Elizabeth-based side won the second leg 1-0 in May.

Amakhosi's only victory over the Chilli Boys was in the Nedbank Cup where they won 4-2.

Article continues below

Chippa United are winless in their opening nine matches - they have managed four draws and suffered five losses.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have lost once, drawn once and won seven of their opening nine league matches.

Mapeza's charges are rooted at the bottom of the log with just four points while Chiefs top the standings with 22 points - five points clear of second-placed Sundowns.