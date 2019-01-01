Chippa United vs. Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview
Chippa United will face off with Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium Bay on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys are coming into this match wounded as they saw their three-match unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end when they lost 1-0 to Bidvest Wits in a PSL clash at home last week.
Wits were avenging the 5-3 defeat to Chippa on penalties in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash which ended in a 4-4 draw in Johannesburg late last month.
|
Game
|Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs
|Date
|Saturday, April 20
|Time
|20:15
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
The match will be broadcasted live and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .
|Live Match Centre
|TV Channel
|Goal.com
|SABC1/SS4
Squads & Team News
This is only Chippa's second appearance in the semi-finals of the lucrative tournament and they are hoping to reach their maiden major cup final.
Clinton Larsen will be banking on Kurt Lentjies' 'big match temperament' (BMT) with the midfielder having grabbed a goal and an assist during Chippa's Last 32 win over Mamelodi Sundowns.
Larsen, who masterminded two wins over Chiefs in the PSL as Golden Arrows coach this season, will be happy with the fact that the Chilli Boys do not have any injuries or suspensions.
Meanwhile, Chiefs are heading into this game winless in their last two PSL matches having drawn 1-1 with Black Leopards away in their most recent game which was a PSL encounter last weekend.
The Soweto giants eased into the semi-finals after securing a 2-0 win over Cape Town City, who were considered to be amongst the tournament favourites.
The current Amakhosi team is under pressure to end the club's four-year trophy drought and clinch a record-extending 14th Nedbank Cup trophy.
Ernst Middendorp will be hoping that his star forward Khama Billiat rises to the occasion with the Zimbabwean attacker having netted 13 goals in all competitions this season.
The German coach has no suspension concerns, while Dumisani Zuma and Leonardo Castro are expected to return from their respective injuries.
Match Preview
This will be the 13th meeting between Chippa and Chiefs across all competitions.
Amakhosi have dominated this fixture - winning six wins, while the Chilli Boys have recorded four wins and two games ended in a draw.
The two teams have met once in a Cup match and that was during the 2017/18 season.
Chiefs secured a narrow 1-0 win over Chippa in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals.