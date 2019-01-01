Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A spot in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup will be at stake when Phunya Sele Sele visit the Chilli Boys in the Eastern Cape

will welcome Bloemfontein to the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the final match of the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 on Tuesday.

Seven teams have already booked their places in the quarter-finals, meaning there's one spot remaining for either side.

The Chilli Boys are struggling in the league as they remain winless in eight games and they will want to use this Cup match to turn their season around.

Phunya Sele Sele, on the other hand, have been inconsistent but they head into this clash eager to get back to winning ways after losing their previous match.

Game Chippa United vs Date Tuesday, October 22 Time 7:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now/DStv App SS4

Squads & Team News Chippa United players have had to contend with the changes in the technical team in recent weeks, but they remain the same group of players who are capable of advancing to the next round. Players such as Thabo Rakhale, Kurt Lentjies and William Twala will be expected to use their experience and help Chippa United register their first win of the season. This will also be an interesting clash as the Chilli Boys have several former Celtic players on their books. Patrick Tignyemb ended his 11-year relationship with Celtic at the end of last season and subsequently joined the Port Elizabeth-based side, and he will be eager to prove a point against his former employers. Lerato Manzini is another player who previously turned out for Phunya Sele Sele, and he will certainly be one of the players to look out for on the night.

Bloemfontein Celtic understand the importance of doing well in this competition, especially with their well-documented financial troubles.

Tebogo Potsane and Ndumiso Mabena could be instrumental in making this an exciting encounter, but apart from the duo, Celtic also have Jackson Mabokgwane to pin their hopes on.

Lehlohonolo Seema knows it may take some time for Norman Mapeza to get Chippa United to gel and play, and he may be tempted to use his pace to kill the game.

He has Harris Tchilimbou, who is mobile in the final third and has an eye for goal and his presence could be what Celtic need for this game.

Match Preview

Bloemfontein Celtic last won the Telkom Knockout Cup in 2012 while Chippa United have not been to any Cup final since their promotion to the elite league.

In 2017, Celtic lost this very same trophy to , meaning the players know what it takes to reach a Cup final.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have met 14 times in the past with Chippa United winning just three to Celtic's seven while the other four matches ended in draws.

Chippa haven't scored against Celtic in any of their last seven games while they have conceded five goals in the process.