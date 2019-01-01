Chippa United vs. Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana look to make it back-to-back wins in the league, but will they succeed?

will look to keep their winning momentum going as they travel to Port Elizabeth to take on on Wednesday.

Masandawana are on a six-game winning streak in the league which dates back to last season.

However, they were recently beaten by Otoho d’Oyo in the Caf and Sundowns will hope to bounce back and build on their 2-0 opening day league win over SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby.

On the other hand, Chippa began their campaign with a goalless draw against newly-promoted outfit Stellenbosch, and coach Clinton Larsen will be keen to see his side upset the apple cart as they did in last season’s Nedbank Cup.

Game Chippa United vs. Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, August 14 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score and How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

TV Channel Goal.com SS7

Squads & Team News

Heading into the clash, Larsen is unlikely to make too many changes to his squad. But the coach may be tempted to throw Rhulani Manzini on in place of Lerato Manzini in order to freshen up his frontline.

Chippa will also rely on their experience to take them over the line.

With the likes of William Twala, Kurt Lentjies and Thabo Rakhale in attack, they have an abundance of talented and experienced players, who all know what it is like to mix it with the PSL’s big guns.

In addition, Burundi defender Frederic Nsabiyumva will be expected to marshall the Chippa defence and his aerial prowess from set-pieces will be noted considering it was his goal that separated the two teams the last time the Chilli Boys were victorious against the Tshwane giants.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane would have been delighted with what he saw on the opening day against SuperSport.

Mosimane made a number of changes during this past weekend’s trip to the Republic of Congo, but the likes of captain Hlompho Kekana, Rivaldo Coetzee and Themba Zwane are expected to return to the starting XI.

Zwane has already opened his PSL account and the hopes of three points going in favour of Sundowns will rest on his shoulders along with the club’s league top scorer from last season Lebohang Maboe and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Also, Gaston Sirino has slowly been making his way to full fitness and Mosimane could be tempted to give him a run, while at the back, the absence of Ricardo Nascimento means Wayne Arendse is likely to partner Mosa Lebusa.

Match Preview

Heading into the encounter, Sundowns are certainly favourites if history between the two sides is anything to go by.

Of the previous 17 meetings between the two teams, Chippa have only won two while Sundowns have won nine.

Most notably, Chippa have never beaten their midweek opponents in a league match, and to add further salt to their wounds they have a disappointing record at home. Chippa have won just one of their last six games in all competition held in the Eastern Cape.