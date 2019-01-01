Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana eye their fifth Nedbank Cup triumph as they begin their 2019 campaign on Saturday afternoon against the Chilli Boys

The excitement, and allure of the Nedbank Cup is back as the 2019 edition of the tournament resumes on Saturday.

With Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides such as Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park having booked their place in the next round of the competition, Mamelodi Sundowns now take aim at Chippa United as they look to continue their impressive domestic form.

It has been many years since Sundowns last lifted the coveted trophy in the 2014/2015 season and know all too well that they can’t take their eye off the ball.

But with Sundowns unbeaten in the PSL this season and having most recently registered a 2-1 win over the Lions of the North, the Tshwane giants are undoubtedly favourites.

However, Chippa cannot be underestimated. With a new coach in Clinton Larsen at the helm, someone who has masterminded wins over Sundowns in the past with Golden Arrows, the Eastern Cape-based will believe that they have a chance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Game Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, January 26 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Sundowns though, are the form team and one of the first names on the team sheet is likely to be Themba Zwane.

The playmaker has been in scintillating form of late and has netted four goals this season in all competitions. Not only has he showcased his talents against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League but was a thorn in Highlands Parks’ plans in midweek.

With the 29-year-old kicking into gear, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is once again playing to his strengths which doesn’t bode well for Jeremy Brockie, who is likely to start from the bench again with Lebohang Maboe leading the line.

It also remains to be seen whether or not Mosimane will throw Thapelo Morena upfront as he successfully did against Highlands Park.

Also, with Denis Onyango back, Sundowns will rely on his experience to take them over the line.

Meanwhile, fans are likely to see several new faces when Chippa take to the field. William Twala, who was recently signed by the Chilli Boys, has previously featured for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and a lot will be expected of him if his is given a start.

In addition, Andile Mbenyane is the club’s top scorer in the league along with Tebogo Tloane and should not be underestimated especially after they recently ended their winless streak against Maritzburg United.

Match Preview

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides in all competitions.

Sundowns hold a clear advantage over the Port Elizabeth outfit having won eight of those clashes while Chippa have won just once.

But Chippa’s only win over Sundowns came in the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup which might be motivation enough for Chippa to register an upset.