Chippa United to face Richards Bay as promotion/relegation play-offs to go ahead

The Premier Soccer League has finally been given the go-ahead for the promotion/relegation play-offs to kick-off on Saturday.

In a statement from PSL on their official Twitter handle, the federation has confirmed the battle for promotion can now proceed after Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal was dismissed.

“Yesterday evening [June 18, 2021], Judge Roland Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club's application for leave to appeal,” read part of the statement from PSL.

“Royal AM brought an application for leave to appeal against the order handed down by Judge Sutherland on 12 June 2021, in terms of which Judge Sutherland denied its application for a review of the arbitration award handed down by Epstein SC.

“Following the dismissal of Royal AM's application, there has been a final determination of the application before Judge Sutherland for leave to appeal.”

The statement continued: “We are advised the order of Nyathi AJ of 14 June 2021 suspending the commencement of the playoffs pending the final determination of Royal AM's application for leave to appeal and/or appeal no longer applies.

“There is consequently nothing to prevent the commencement of the 2020/21 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs.

“The playoffs will therefore proceed with the first match being played this afternoon at 15h00 at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium between Chippa United Football Club and Richards Bay Football Club.”

With the road now cleared for the play-offs, the first match will be played on Saturday pitting Chippa United against Richards Bay at 15h00 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The play-offs were initially planned to kick off on Tuesday before Royal AM won a court interdict to have the matches halted.

The saga haunting the confirmation of the 16th top-flight league team for next season escalated last Saturday when Gauteng judge Roland Sutherland made a ruling which declared Sekhukhune United as National First Division champions, earning them an automatic PSL berth.

The judgment dislodged Royal AM who had already declared themselves NFD champions.

Sekhukhune were awarded three points from January’s match against Polokwane City where the latter were found guilty of breaking the Under-23 rule.