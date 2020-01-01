Chippa United suspend Seema as axe reportedly hovers on the coach's head
Chippa United have suspended coach Lehlohonolo Seema, pending the outcome of Wednesday's discussions about his future at the club.
The action on Seema comes as Chippa are sitting third-from-bottom on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings and three points better than basement side Maritzburg United.
A five-game winless streak in a season the team has managed just one victory, two draws and five defeats could seal the coach’s fate when club chiefs meet on Wednesday.
Club owner Siviwe Mpengesi wrote to Seema on Tuesday night advising him to “excuse yourself from all formal duties with immediate effect."
“We write to you to under strenuous circumstances for the club where in the current season no victory for the club and a string of three defeats in a row‚ most recently to AmaZulu FC,” read the letter as per Times Live.
“The results under your tenure are an extreme cause for concern and need immediate addressing in line with your contract of employment and more particularly those pertaining to performance.
“Having stated the above‚ kindly be informed that the shareholders and board have called an urgent meeting to deliberate on the matter. Pending the outcome of such deliberations‚ kindly excuse yourself from all formal duties‚ including any further training sessions with immediate effect.”
The ex-Orlando Pirates defender’s suspension comes a two days after he insisted that he was given assurances by Mpengesi that he will not be fired.
He joined Chippa United in July from Bloemfontein Celtic, replacing Rhulani Mokwena who only lasted one match at the club before returning to Mamelodi Sundowns.
If sacked, Seema would become the 23rd coach to leave the club in eight years.
This season alone, five PSL coaches have already lost their jobs within eight matchdays.