Chippa United snap up Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila

The former Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele boss has been roped in by the Port Elizabeth-based club

Following news that Baroka FC have parted ways with CEO Morgan Mammila, the Telkom Knockout Cup champions have confirmed the developments and that their former CEO has joined Chippa United.

This was confirmed by Baroka's media officer, Richard Mashabane, who told Goal on Monday that Mammila resigned from his position.

“Yes, it is true the CEO, Mammila has resigned,” Mashabane told Goal.

Mammila has been with the Ga-Mphahlele side since their promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and now replaces Peter Kotroulis at the Chilli Boys.

However, local media reports indicate that the former CEO had a fall-out with chairman Khurishi Mphahlele and that is why he decided to leave the Limpopo-based outfit.

Meanwhile, in a statement seen by Goal, Mammila revealed that he would have liked to leave the club with a win in his final game as CEO against Black Leopards on Sunday, but it was not meant to be for coach Wedson Nyirenda’s troops as they lost 2-1.

“It was nice working with you guys. I thought I will leave my beloved team with a win yesterday and it was not meant to be. I know what you guys are capable of. You can play far much better than what u give yesterday. Each and everyone must focus on his own performance and as a team will improve,” Mammila said in a statement.

“I am leaving the team for Chippa United as from Monday 13 Jan 2019. I have learnt a lot of good things from you guys. You have made me and my CV to look good. I will always be available for all you guys from the technical team to the players. You are winners like myself,” he continued.

“I am taking up a challenge from Chippa United because you guys have given me courage in life that when u work hard you can achieve anything that you want,” added the new Chippa CEO.

“I am sorry if I disappointed any one of you. It was hard for me to take this decision. But at the end of the day, I have made my mind that I want to change the mess that Chippa United are in. It was nice working with you guys,” concluded Mammila.