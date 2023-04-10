Chippa United: Siyabulela Gwambi appointed fourth coach of the season

Chippa United have made changes to their technical team after demoting Kurt Lentjies to the reserve side.

WHAT HAPPENED? Siyabulela Gwambi has been appointed caretaker coach for the rest of the season. He takes over from Lentjies who will take charge of the Chilli Boys’ DStv Diski Challenge side.

Gwambi is not new to Chippa, having worked as part of the backroom staff of a number of coaches at the Gqeberha-based side.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat by Orlando Pirates was the last straw for Lentjies who lasted five games, winning one while drawing with two and lost as many.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Chippa United Football Club would like to announce that Kurt Lentjies has been redeployed to head up our DSTV Diski Challenge Team,” a club statement read.

“Siyabulela Gwambi has been appointed interim coach for remainder of the season. Gwambi has been a loyal servant of the club having acquired his CAF License A coaching credentials.

“Club chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi has called upon all Chilli Boys faithful to rally behind the Gqeberha-born native and his charges as they look for positive results.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gwambi is Chippa’s fourth coach this season. The club started the season with Daine Klate before he was fired and was replaced by Morgan Mammila who worked with Gwanbi.

Lentjies then returned as interim head coach in February following Mammila’s sacking but lasted less than two months. He leaves the first team in the hands of Gwambi as the Chilli Boys are fighting against relegation.

They are 14th on the PSL table with just two points more than bottom-placed Maritzburg United.

Gwambi takes over at a critical stage of the season where they are now hard-pressed to avoid relegation in their last five league games.

Chippa are also in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIPPA? Gwambi will start his stint with this weekend's Nedbank Cup hosting of Sekhukhune United.