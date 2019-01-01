Chippa United sign Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa

The Chilli Boys boss confirmed their new signings as he looks to solidify his squad for the new PSL campaign

coach Clinton Larsen has confirmed the signing of defender Sandile Mthethwa, who joins the Chilli Boys on loan.

The Port Elizabeth-based Premier Soccer League ( ) side is currently in camp in Cape Town, and Larson also revealed that Chippa signed Zimbabwean twins Elvis and Kelvin Moyo.

“Yes that’s right Sandile Mthethwa has signed. On the two boys from Zimbabwe, yes they have both signed,” Larsen told Goal.

It was reported in the media that Mthethwa had been training with the club in an effort to impress Larsen and his technical team.

Mthethwa spent the previous campaign in the National First Division (NFD) with Richards Bay FC, and was part of coach David Notoane’s 2019 squad.

In addition, Larsen is aiming to build on his squad after saving the club’s PSL status last season, and will now look to finish in the top eight ahead of the 2019/20 PSL season.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape outfit has also signed Meshack Maphangule and Diamond Thopola from Pirates, whilst Lehlogonolo Masalesa joined from Black .

After parting ways with goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela, Chippa snatched up veteran goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb, who parted ways with Bloemfontein .

As they continue to camp in the Mother City, Chippa will open their PSL account against Stellenbosch FC at Coetzenburg Stadium on Saturday, August 3.