Chippa United sign former Mamelodi Sundowns star Laffor

The Liberian was one of several experienced PSL players without a club, with others including Elias Pelembe, Wayne Arendse and Thabo Qalinge

Struggling Premier Soccer League side have announced the signings of former striker Anthony Laffor and former national U-23 defender Ayabulela Konqobe.

According to a statement from the Chilli Boys, "the duo have signed until the end of the season with an option of renewing their stay in Port Elizabeth for a further two seasons."

Both players are available for the Chilli Boys' league clash with TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

More teams

The game will mark a return to the club where Chippa coach Dan Malesela started the current season.

“I am thrilled to have the experience of both Anthony and Ayabulela to bolster our squad. We welcome them both to the Chilli Boys family, as we look at reinforcing in key positions, and also towards our ambitions for this season," Malesela said.

Laffor's goal-scoring ability could be crucial for a Chippa side struggling in the relegation zone - they are in 15th position with six points from 10 matches so far this season.

The 35-year-old Liberia international is one of the most decorated players in the and has seven league winners' medals to his name. He's also won the Caf and has two Nedbank Cups, two Telkom Knockouts and one MTN8 title to his credit.

"I had other clubs I was talking to but I feel that Chippa is the best place for me to be," Laffor told the club's media.

"I'm here to work for my place. I'm happy to be part of the team, the guys here are very friendly and professional. I can see there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I just want to tell [the fans] that I'm happy to be here and I want to help get Chippa where they are supposed to be."

Laffor began his time in with Jomo Cosmos before moving on to SuperSport United and then joining Sundowns in 2012.

He’s played a combined 299 matches in the PSL and the Champions League, scoring 63 goals and adding 33 assists.

Article continues below

Laffor was released by Sundowns along with Wayne Arendse in December last year, having not played at all this season. He only made one appearance in the league in the 2019/20 campaign, as a 93rd minute substitute against in August last year

Konqobe spent last season playing in Finland for EIF. This will be his second spell with Chippa after playing 17 league matches for them in the 2017/18 campaign.

The 25-year-old was also formerly on the books of Cape Town, SuperSport United, and Thanda Royal Zulu.