Chippa United sign Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb

Goal has reliably learnt that the 34-year-old netminder will reunite with the former Siwelele coach in Port Elizabeth

Former Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has signed a three-year deal with Chippa United as he reunites with former coach Clinton Larsen.

The Cameroonian netminder spent more than a decade at Siwelele until he left under controversial circumstances at the end of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“Yes, he has signed with . It’s a three-year deal,” said the source to Goal.

With Phunya Sele Sele having experienced financial issues in the past term, the goalkeeper reportedly challenged the management for their failure to pay what was due to the players.

However, the club denied that he stood for his fellow teammates in challenging the club’s hierarchy to pay their bonuses.

According to media reports, it was reported that the former Coton Sport keeper verbally abused the club officials, thus ending his 10-year stay in Bloemfontein.

In addition, the 34-year-old netminder is set to reunite former and coach in Port Elizabeth as they look to challenge for a top-eight spot.

However, Tignyemb will have to fight harder and topple the likes of Mbongeni Mzimela who was the Chilli Boys' number one last season.

Having joined Siwelele in 2008, Tignyemb featured in 29 PSL matches last season but helped the club to qualify for the MTN8 Cup.