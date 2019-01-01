Chippa United replace Larsen as Pfumbidzai signs new Bloemfontein Celtic deal

Chippa Mpengesi has decided to bring in a relatively unknown coach from the ABC Motsepe League while Phunya Sele Sele have extended Pfumbidzai's stay

have appointed former Bay United captain Duran Francis as their interim coach.

Francis takes over from Clinton Larsen who was shown the exit door following a series of poor results this season.

The 42-year-old was on the books of ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers, who are a feeder team to the Chilli Boys.

He will work hand-in-hand with Mbuyiselo Sambu who will continue in his role as the club's assistant coach.

This will be Francis' first coaching gig in the and he will want to gain as much experience as possible, more so because Chippa United are desperate for positive results.

It remains to be seen how long Francis would be in charge of Chippa after chairman Siviwe Mpengesi made it clear he will continue his search for a permanent coach.

The Port Elizabeth-based side is winless in their opening five league matches this season and sit in position 13 with just three points.

During Larsen's tenure which lasted over seven months, Chippa registered eight wins, lost eight and drew six matches.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein have extended the contract with Ronald Pfumbidzai until June 2023.

The Zimbabwe international joined Phunya Sele Sele on a three-year deal in 2017, and since then, he has become a regular at the club.

Celtic announced on their social media platforms on Tuesday that Pfumbidzai had his contract renewed by a further three years.

Ronald PFUMBIDZAI has extended his stay with Siwelele till 2023.



The reliable Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 International joined @Bloem_Celtic in 2017.



We wish him a happy stay. ✊🏾#PfumbidzaRenews#LoveSiwelele#SiweleleSaMasele#Siwelele50yrs pic.twitter.com/k7kZ78gLQB — (@Bloem_Celtic) September 17, 2019

Interestingly, Francis' first match as interim coach of Chippa United will be against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.