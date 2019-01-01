Chippa United replace Duran Francis after just two games

The Chilli Boys are set to unveil a new coach as they seek to avoid relegation from the Premier Soccer League

are on the verge of presenting a new coach after Duran Francis was sent back to their lower division feeder club.

Francis, who the job temporarily following the sacking of Clinton Larsen two weeks ago, presided over the 0-0 home draw with Bloemfontein as well as the 1-0 defeat away at last weekend.

SunSport reported Chippa United chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzizi as having confirmed that Francis will return to his old post as coach of Chippa’s development team which plies its trade in the ABC Motsepe League.

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has declined to comment on the new developments but Mzizi said a new coach has already been appointed.

Assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will, however, take charge of Chippa's league game against at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Tuesday, while the incoming coach will watch from the stands.

“I cannot tell you now who we have appointed. All I can say is that he is a good coach and will be at the stadium tomorrow,” Mzizi told SunSport.

“We are trying to bring him (Mbuyiselo Sambu) closer to the team again since the new coach will be watching from the stands.”

Sambu also confirmed that he will lead the team when they take on Wits.

“Upon our arrival from Maritzburg‚ the team manager informed me that I will take over from Francis until a new coach is found,” Sambu was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

With the Chilli Boys second from bottom on the log, they are keen to avoid relegation and after hosting Wits, they will visit Highlanders Park before hosting .

Their next five matches also include playing away and then welcome Black .