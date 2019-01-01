Chippa United replace Daniel Akpeyi with Township Rollers goalkeeper Mwampule Masule

Clinton Larsen's side has moved swiftly to replace the experienced shot-stopper, who was one of the club's key players

Chippa United have secured the services of Botswana international and Township Rollers goalkeeper Mwampule Masule.

The bulky shot-stopper is expected to fill the void left by Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi, who joined Kaizer Chiefs from the Chilli Boys on Thursday.

Masule's transfer to Chippa was confirmed by the player's former club, Rollers.

"Township Rollers would like to reveal that goalkeeper Mwampule Masule will be leaving the club to join Chippa United in the South African PSL."

"We thank Masule for his many years of service to the club and wish him well in South Africa," a club statement from the reigning Botswana Premier League (BPL) champions read.

Masule attracted interest from Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs during last year's Cosafa Cup which was held in the Limpopo Province.

Highlands Park and Black Leopards were heavily linked with Masule, who helped Rollers reach the 2018 Caf Champions League group stage.

However, Masule remained at Popa ahead of the current campaign and the club has since decided to sell him to the Chilli Boys.

The 27-year-old will compete with Veli Mothwa and Mbongeni Mzimela in the Chippa goalkeeping department.