Chippa United release Manzini as AmaZulu FC offload former Kaizer Chiefs target

PSL clubs have made some announcements ahead of the upcoming transfer window which is set to open in January

FC have announced the departure of one of their strikers, Mhlengi Cele.

The 32-year-old marksman has struggled for game time this season having made only three appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) without scoring.

Usuthu have since decided to loan him out to their KwaZulu-Natal rivals, Richards Bay FC, who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD).

'Wishing everything of the best to Mhlengi Magaye Cele as he joins Richards Bay FC on loan," a club statement read.

Cele was heavily linked with a move to after scoring 19 goals in the NFD during the 2016/17 season.

Meanwhile, have released former AmaZulu centre forward Rhulani Manzini.

The experienced frontman battled for game time under Chilli Boys coach Norman Mapeza and the club has since terminated his contract.

A club statement read: "This serves to confirm that the professional football player Rhulani Manzini is cleared from Chippa United FC and is free to play for any club of his choice. We wish him all the best for the future."

Lastly, Stellenbosch FC have also released two players, Junior Awono and Dickson Afoakwa as they trim down their squad ahead of the PSL January transfer window.

Cameroonian midfielder Awono and Ghanaian striker Afoakwa fell out-of-favour under coach Steve Barker and they have now parted ways with the PSL debutants.

“Stellenbosch FC has terminated by mutual agreement the contracts of midfielder Junior Awono and forward Dickson Afoakwa."

“Dickson signed at the beginning of the current 2019-20 Season and has not been able to force his way into a regular first-team place."

Article continues below

“Junior was one of the stalwarts of the historic SFC championship-winning team in the NFD last season. He has been plagued by injuries this season though and is looking to secure more regular match time at his next club."

“Junior has left a legacy at the club with this unrivalled professionalism and dedication, culminating in winning the prestigious Players’ Player of the Year Award last season."

“The club sincerely thanks both Junior and Dickson for their service to SFC and wishes them the very best with their careers going forward,” the club statement read.