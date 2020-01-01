Chippa United release Makobela, Polokwane City part ways with Maluleke

The Chilli Boys have released yet another player whilst Rise and Shine part ways with the central midfielder

Following the release of midfielder Thabo Rakhale, have also parted ways with defender Tebogo Makobela after his contract was renewed.

In an official statement, the Chilli Boys have wished the Limpopo-born player the best of luck in his future endeavours.

The 28-year-old is one of the players shipped out by the Eastern Cape-based outfit just after the former dribbling wizard, Rakhale, who is heavily linked with a move to .

“The club wishes to confirm the departure of Tebogo Makobela, his contract has expired. The club will not extend his contract beyond the 2019/20 season,” Chippa announced on Facebook.

“The club would like to thank Tebogo for his service at the Chilli Boys and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The former Jomo Cosmos right-back joined Chippa in July 2018 from Ezenkosi but failed to command a regular spot in Port Elizabeth.

On the other hand, has also announced the release of Wiseman Maluleke from the club whilst media reports suggest he has already joined neighbours, Black .

Although the midfielder has been a regular feature for Rise and Shine, the 28-year-old will look to establish his name at Lidoda Duvha should the deal go through.

In addition, recently released Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela is rumoured to be seen as Maluleke’s replacement under coach Clinton Larsen’s guidance.

The former Bloemfontein player was released by the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders this week and could complete his permanent switch to the Polokwane-based club.

Mahlasela has struggled for game time at Naturena under coach Ernst Middendorp but was slowly coming back to his best under Larsen just before the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also a product of Ezenkosi, the Giyani-born central midfielder has featured on 14 occasions in the 2019/20 campaign across all competitions for City and provided a single assist.