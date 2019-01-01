Chippa United move imminent for former Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu?

Despite his off-field transgressions at Masandawana, the Chilli Boys may be about to throw the wayward defender a lifeline

Former Mamelodi Sundowns full-back Siyabonga Zulu could soon make a move to Chippa United.

This follows his recent sacking by Sundowns after his off-field antics saw him miss training on a number of occasions.

Zulu was also reported to have gone AWOL in December, allegedly missing a disciplinary hearing which proved to be the final nail in the confirm and led the club to pull the cord on the player.

This was confirmed by Sundowns’ spokesman Thulani Thuswa in a recent interview with TV show No excuse, Pay Papgeld, as the alleged mother of his children went in search of maintenance costs.

However, in spite of Zulu’s disciplinary issues, Goal understands that a move to Chippa United could soon be imminent for the 25-year-old.

He had certainly found life difficult at Chloorkop as he made just one league appearance since joining Sundowns in January of 2018.

The former Platinum Stars defender was forced to play second fiddle to the likes of Tebogo Langerman and in more recent times Lyle Lakay.

Zulu though has not featured this season, and reports doing the round have constantly suggested that he was in trouble with the club’s management for his behaviour.

Nonetheless, if Zulu does complete his move to the Chilli Boys on a free transfer, it will be hoped that he can revive his dwindling career.

It will not be Zulu’s first stint with the Port Elizabeth-based outfit as prior to signing with Dikwena, he spent one season with Chippa in the topflight making 20 PSL appearances.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Chippa too will be keen on bolstering their defence which has conceded a mammoth 21 goals in just 17 games as they sit second from bottom on the PSL league table.