Chippa United keen to secure Orlando Pirates loanees to complete season

The Chilli Boys have four Buccaneers players on their books and intend to have them complete the season at the Port Elizabeth outfit

chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi says they are busy working on retaining, for the rest of the season, players from other teams whose loan contracts with them expired on June 30.

The current Premier Soccer League ( ) season is expected to resume after the action was suspended for the past three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the key Chippa players, Thabo Rakhale, has parted ways with the club and what could make them in dire need of the loaned players is their fight against relegation.

The Chilli Boys are currently placed 12th on the PSL standings, six points above basement side Black .

“We thought by today [Tuesday] we would know when we are resuming play," Mzinzi told Sowetan Live.

"But we didn't get a clear indication. But we will get that indication this week. We need all the players until the end of the season.

"Whether they are in or out of contract, we are busy with them and their representatives.

“It will also depend on case to case but that's our intention, to have them. We have made everybody aware that we would like to finish the season with our players.”

contribute the highest number of players on loan at Chippa United with midfielder Meshack Maphangule as well as defenders Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa in Port Elizabeth.

All the players were sent out on loan by former coach Milutin Sredojevic and extending their loan stay at Chippa until the completion of the current campaign would be another opportunity for them to impress Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer.

A deal has already been reached for another Pirates player Justice Chabalala, on loan at Bloemfontein , to finish the season with the Free State side.

Other Pirates loanees include defender Gladwin Shitolo who is at , utility player Tebogo Tlolane at , and Thembela Sikhakhane who is at .

It is not yet clear if they will remain out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Zinnbauer could be faced with tough decisions to make on which of the players to accommodate in his squad for next season as most of them are defenders.