Chippa United explain decision to leave Port Elizabeth for East London

The Chilli Boys did not have access to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium prior to the resumption of the current season

have explained why they are planning on moving to East London from Port Elizabeth.

The Chilli Boys have been based in PE for the past six years while using the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as their home venue.

There have been reports indicating Chippa are looking to terminate their agreement with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality which began in 2014.

Certain Chilli Boys matches were expected to be played at the city's Wolfson Stadium and Gelvandale Stadium, but the relationship between the two parties has broken down over the years.

The club released the following statement explaining how they could not use the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium which has been used as a quarantine site as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

"Chippa United would like to clarify reports pertaining to the team relocating to East London [Buffalo City Metro]."

"It's common knowledge that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has been a quarantine site since May 2020. In which the club was never consulted on the issue."

"It made our preparation for Bio-Bubble very difficult due to the lack of training facilities, which could be seen in our first encounter against FC."

"Also putting the club in a very peculiar position in terms of meeting and complying with the League's deadlines."

"So, the club had to submit Absa Stadium in East London as their main home venue and Sisa Dukashe Stadium as an alternative venue for the start of the 2020/21."

"The club is also currently engaging with all relevant stakeholders to make the move permanent," a club statement read.

The Absa Stadium is better known as Buffalo City Stadium and it holds 16,000 people and the Chilli Boys have used the venue to host matches over the years.

Chippa boosted their hopes of retaining their status in the elite league by securing a 1-0 win over FC at Bidvest Stadium last weekend.

The Eastern Province side is placed 12th on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone with three matches left.