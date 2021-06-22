Chippa United edge closer to retaining PSL status after Royal AM walkover

There was drama at Chatsworth Stadium after the Chilli Boys entered the pitch and lined up with no opposition

Chippa United have taken pole position in the Premier Soccer League promotion/relegation play-offs after earning three points from their abandoned match against Royal AM on Tuesday.

The Eastern Cape side walked onto the Chatsworth Stadium pitch without their opponents, completed pre-match formalities like observing a minute of silence for Covid-19 victims, before the kick-off whistle was blown by the referee.

The whistle was blown again immediately to end the match and Chippa walked off.

After all due protocols were followed, the game is considered to have taken place despite Royal AM not stepping onto the pitch.

Chippa beat Richards Bay last weekend in the play-offs' opening game and now have six points from the Royal AM walkover which comes with an awarded 3-0 scoreline in their favour.

Having insisted on not honouring this fixture, Royal AM surprisingly arrived at the match venue but left 15 minutes before kick-off without giving reasons for their actions.

On Monday, they had written to the PSL, as per Sowetan Live: “It, therefore, stands to reason that Royal AM will not be participating in the illegal, unconstitutional and criminally inspired play-offs as an accomplice.

“We further demand the NSL must call off the play-offs and mitigate its culpability or show a measure of remorse.”

Royal AM are locked in a legal wrangle against Judge Roland Sutherland’s ruling that Sekhukhune United are the 2020/21 National First Division champions.

They contest that the play-offs should be stopped as per the June 14 ruling by Judge Nyathi AJ of the Gauteng High Court, which ruled that matches should be called off.

Article continues below

But on June 18, Judge Sutherland insisted that the KwaZulu-Natal side should proceed to participate in the play-offs as Judge Nyathi’s order no longer applies.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PSL issued a statement ordering Royal AM to take to the pitch.

“There is no room for debate on the matter. The play-offs commenced and the second match of the competition will be played this afternoon [Tuesday] at 3pm at the Chatsworth Stadium between Royal AM and Chippa United,” said the PSL.