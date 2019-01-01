Chippa United confirm interest in Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo

The Chilli Boys have expressed their desire to snap up more than one player from the Sea Robbers ahead of the new season

have confirmed that their interest in midfield maestro Linda Mntambo.

The 29-year-old player struggled for game time at Bucs during the recent season having joined the Soweto giants from Chippa in June 2018.

Chippa head coach Larsen has disclosed that the club has opened talks with Pirates regarding Mntambo’s services.

“Yes we are talking to Pirates about Mntambo,” Larsen confirmed to Isolezwe.

Mntambo made 10 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and he found the back of the net once against .

Larsen feels that the hard-working midfielder would help the Eastern Cape-based side in the new 2019/20 campaign.

“I think he will help us next season with the type of football he plays," the former Bloemfontein coach continued.

The Chilli Boys have also been linked with Meshack Mphangule and Abel Mabaso, who also struggled for game time at Pirates during this past season.

However, Larsen could not confirm nor deny whether the club is also looking to sign the two players.

“There are other players we want to get on loan from Pirates but I don’t wish to name them at the moment because that might jeopardise the negotiations," he concluded.

Mabaso joined Pirates from Chippa along with Mntambo, but he also found it difficult to command a regular place in the starting line-up.

The defender-come-midfielder made only four appearances in the league under Bucs' Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Furthermore, Maphangule, who secured a move from Black to Pirates in June 2018, failed to establish himself at the Houghton-based side.

The 27-year-old forward made only two appearances in the league with the likes of Augustine Mulenga, Thembinkosi Lorch, Justin Shonga and Vincent Pule all preferred ahead of him.