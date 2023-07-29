Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila suggest that Kaizer Chiefs are an easy team to plot against

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mmamila does not mince his words as he gives his thoughts about Molefi Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa coach gives his thoughts about Chiefs

He says Amakhosi have become an easy team

Chippa will open their PSL season against Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Chippa coach Mammila has told members of the media that Chiefs are no longer a team that strikes fear to the opposition.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Chiefs are a very easy team to play against, you know them, we all know them, we know their advantages and disadvantages," Mammila said.

"One thing is for sure, don’t undermine them, they will hurt you hard, they are a big team, it’s not a joke, good signings. But one thing for sure, if they don’t get what they want in the first ten minutes, they get frustrated and that’s what we want to do," the Chippa mentor added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi and the Chilli Boys will face each other in their opener of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season on 6 August before Ntseki's side travels to the capital city to take on defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on the ninth. Mammila says his side are ready for the Glamour Boys.

"To be honest we had a good preparation for the new season. If you compare last season and this season, I think we are much better organizationally and experience-wise than the previous season," said Mammila.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs, meanwhile, will take on Township Rollers in a club friendly. To learn more about Amakhosi' match in Botswana, click here.