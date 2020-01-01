Chippa United coach Mokwena addresses beef with reported Kaizer Chiefs target Rakhale

Despite media speculation that coach Rhulani Mokwena has beef with Thabo Rakhale, the former manager has set the record saying there is no bad blood between them.

Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys on a six months loan deal from Pirates last March and reports surfaced immediately after his arrival that he is not seeing eye-to-eye with the dribbling wizard.

However, the 35-year-old tactician says it’s nonsense that the attacking midfielder is leaving the club with reports suggesting that he is courted by .

“The club has offered a contract extension but, of course, the player needs to discuss and come to an agreement with regards to the terms, but it’s absolute nonsense that Rakhale is on his way out,” said Mokwena as quoted by FARPost.

“It was extremely reckless, and I want to go on record in saying that some of the reports were extremely malicious and trying to destabilize the environment, because the direction being taken was that when Rulani was at Pirates, Rakhale and [Diamond] Thopola left, so he’s got a personal agenda against these people.”

On whether the former midfielder is leaving the Port Elizabeth-based club, Mokwena didn’t mince his words in denouncing the speculation whilst also speaking about defender Diamond Thopola.

“So, it’s extremely nonsense. I’ve got a very, very good relationship with Rakhale. Thabo has a contract that is expiring. I have had several discussions with him about what he wants to do in the future,” he added.

“And Diamond is on loan from Pirates, so how do we terminate a loan with a player that’s injured and had been for almost two months prior to me arriving.

“All of a sudden, I terminate a loan contract? It doesn’t work like that, it’s unethical and something I’d never do.”

Although he was a fan favourite at Pirates, ‘Jomo’ parted ways with the Houghton-based club in 2018 following the arrival of ex-coach Milutin Sredojevic and his assistant Mokwena.

Rakhale struggled for regular game time and was eventually shipped out to the Eastern Cape club and has reportedly attracted interest from Naturena.