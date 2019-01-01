Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen signs contract extension
Backpagepix
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has been rewarded with a new two-year contract extension following his exploits during the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.
🚨CLUB NEWS🚨— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) June 13, 2019
Coach Clinton Larsen's contract extended for a further two year period. Chairman Chippa Mpengesi hailed him as great mentor and tactician.
The extension of Clinton’s contract is important for continuity and the stability of the club 🌶🔥#ayeyechilliboyzayeye pic.twitter.com/CBJrSiLHvU
