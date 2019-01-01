Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen reveals plan to unsettle Kaizer Chiefs

The Chilli Boys coach is confident that they will eliminate Amakhosi from the South African FA Cup

Fresh from dispatching Bidvest Wits out of the Nedbank Cup, Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has revealed their game plan ahead of their match with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys will welcome Amakhosi in a semi-final clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“I keep saying that a lot of the big teams in this league have very experienced defenders but their Achilles heel is that they lack pace and we are a dangerous team on the break and we’ve got a bit of speed on the break and we’ve got to take advantage of that,” said Larsen as quoted by SuperSport.com.

“Against the likes of (Mamelodi) Sundowns and and , we have to make sure we are on point in terms of breaking at the right moments, creating four versus three, five versus four situations in our favour,” he added.

“Because that numerical advantage in offensive positions is what gives you the edge on teams and that is something we have been working very hard on; trying to make sure that at the right moment, when the opponent is disorganised, that we hit them with speed and with numbers.

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder admitted that his side needs to work on their weaknesses as they look to eliminate record 13-time Nedbank Cup winners Chiefs.

“For the first time, we’ve turned over so much possession so cheaply and as a result, it limits your consistency of attacks because with each turnover that’s one less opportunity to get to the opponent’s box and that’s a worrying thing we need to fix,” continued Larsen.

“But it’s the first time it has happened and we’ve got enough quality to rectify these things and come out stronger,” concluded the manager.