Chippa United circus continues as Mammila replaces ex-Orlando Pirates star as head coach

Chippa United have confirmed Morgan Mammila as their new head coach with Siyabulela Gwambi coming in as his assistant.

Chippa survived relegation by a whisker

Mammila confirmed as the head coach

Chilli Boys reveal their targets

WHAT HAPPENED: The Chilli Boys have not been stable in the technical aspect for the better part of the 2022/23 season.

They fired Daine Klate, Mammila, and Kurt Lentjies owing to what they termed as poor results. Gwambi was appointed on an interim basis with just five matches to end the season.

Gwambi was later replaced by former Orlando Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema who managed to help the team avoid relegation.

WHAT CHIPPA HAVE SAID: "As we look to the future, we are delighted to announce significant changes to our technical team for the 2023/2024 season. We are thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new Head Coach," the Chilli Boys said in a statement signed by Mpengesi.

"Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role. We also confirm that Slyabulela Gwambi will maintain his post as First Assistant Coach. His unwavering dedication to the club is highly valued, and we trust in his abilities to continue our forward momentum.

"The pursuit of top-eight positions and cup victories will be entrusted to the capable hands of our new Head coach. As long as we maintain our status in the PSL, we trust in our team’s ability to deliver exceptional football. Looking ahead, we promise an exciting transfer window period with the signing of some notable players. We aim to strengthen our team and provide our supporters with thrilling matches to enjoy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mammila opted to leave his administrative role and return to the dugout.

His first stint in the completed campaign was in September, in the wake of Klate's exit after a 1-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns. He helped the team win four matches in a row but struggled to a single victory in the following 10 matches.

Lentjies was then confirmed as the head coach until the latter stages of the campaign, whereby he failed to help the team get out of the danger zone.

WHAT NEXT: Chippa will now have to sign quality players who can help them achieve their targets next season.