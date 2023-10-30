Chippa United boss spits salvo and heightens call for the Premier Soccer League to bring VAR to Mzansi.

Mpengesi fuels call for VAR

He draws reference to rugby's TMO

Blames PSL for dragging its feet

WHAT HAPPENED: Chippa United chairman, Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi has issued a damning statement leveled at local match officiating and has called for the PSL to implement the technology of video assistant referee. The PSL is rated as one of the best and well-resourced leagues on the African continent and, according to Mpengesi - VAR should be the order of the day to help minimize human error as far as officiating is concerned.

MPENGESI'S FULL STATEMENT: "In recent matches, outcomes for Chippa United FC have spotlighted the pressing concerns within the officiating system under SAFA’s stewardship. In our matches against AmaZulu FC and Moroka Swallows FC, two goals were disallowed which led the club to miss out on four pivotal points due to decisions by assistant referees," a club statement read.

“Their role is pivotal to upholding the game’s fairness, and recent misjudgments underline a stark need for enhancement. As Chippa United FC, we are not asking for favours. Losing is part of the game, and usually, the most prepared team wins. However, even the best-prepared teams can be affected by unexpected decisions from match officials.

"Reflect on the 2023 MTN semi-finals: with more accurate officiating or the presence of VAR, we might have witnessed a Kaizer Chiefs vs. Orlando Pirates showdown in the MTN final. The referee did offer an apology, but the damage had already been done. Such a colossal cup derby would not just be a landmark in South African sporting history, but it would also have provided a substantial economic uplift.

"I do not speak just on behalf of Chippa United FC but every club from grassroots football to the premiership as each club has its own experience and unique story.

"Yes, the adoption of VAR requires a substantial investment from the PSL, but the repercussions of not having it both in terms of credibility and the overall quality of our game could be even more costly. VAR allows transparency and everyone’s involvement.

"It safeguards and takes away the burden from match officials on making uncertain decisions. While sports analysts dissect the decisions of match officials on TV, their insights, though valued, cannot undo the points lost or rectify the damage incurred by these decisions,” he said.

"The broader adoption of technological aids, like VAR, should involve a collective effort from all domestic football stakeholders. As I traveled to France to witness the Rugby World Cup, it opened my eyes to how precise the officiating was displaying high levels of Discipline and fairness.

"Examine the effectiveness of the Television Match Official in rugby and the Decision Review System in cricket. This is why the standards of these codes are so high. To be honest, without the TMO, we wouldn’t be celebrating the Springbok victory.

"Moreover, with inflation on the rise, the Springbok World Cup victory now holds the potential to boost our economy, particularly the tourism sector. Additionally, more investment is likely to flow into the sporting code, Rugby.

"Only then did I realise the undeniable ripple effects of Match officials’ decisions. Let’s aspire to make our domestic league emblematic of fairness, integrity, and top-tier football. With such an investment in the standard of football, I truly believe our national team, Bafana Bafana, will one day win the Fifa World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mpengesi's statement was possibly fueled by his club's recent match where they drew 1-1 against AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League tie this past weekend. Chippa had a goal disallowed and they had two players sent off.

JUDGE FOR YOURSELF:

WHAT'S NEXT: Chippa are sitting comfortably in position seven on the PSL standings where they have collected 14 points in 10 matches. The Chilli Boys have not lost a game in their last four league encounters.

Normally, Chippa would be lingering in the relegation zone at this stage of the season but their fortunes have seemingly turned around under the leadership of head coach Morgan Mammila.