Chippa United 'capable of disturbing' Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane

The Masadawana boss has shared his concerns ahead of their PSL clash against the Chilli Boys

coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he doesn’t like facing , saying the Port Elizabeth-based club usually disturbs them.

Masandawana are set to return to their Premier Soccer League ( ) assignments next weekend and the coach hopes to assemble a strong side to ensure they win the full three points on Saturday.

Although coach Norman Mapeza’s men are fresh from a 3-0 win in the Nedbank Cup over TS Galaxy, they will also look to overcome the reigning league champions and avoid a relegation battle.

“I don’t like playing against Chippa because they always disturb us. If you look at our results against them from the past few seasons, you’ll see they really disturb us,” Mosimane told Isolezwe.

“If they don’t beat us, they take one point from us but they sometimes beat us in cup competitions. So, we are playing a team I don’t really enjoy playing against.

“The other thing is that we are facing them when they are motivated. Yes, they lost their league match but they are doing well in the Nedbank Cup especially since they have a new coach.

“We have dropped points against them but we will see because we want to secure our place in the Caf then we can chase for the league title when we have a chance.”

Although the Chilli Boys suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium before their defeat to at home, ‘Jingles’ will look to use their home ground advantage.

“What makes me happy about this game is that although they give us tough times, they are not doing very well away from home,” he added.

“They are not troublesome away from home compared to when they play in Port Elizabeth. It’s tough but I will see what the game demands from us and we will plan to ensure we retain the full three points.”

Sundowns are third on the log with 35 points and will look to win this clash to remain in the race for the PSL title.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians will be without winger Thapelo Morena, who is ruled out for the rest of the season following a horrible ankle injury last Saturday.