Chippa United assessing Lesotho internationals Sello and Khooa

The Chilli Boys are looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

have confirmed they are assessing two defenders from Lesotho Premier League champions Bantu FC.

Bokang Sello and Tsietsi Khooa have been training with the club since Monday.

The defenders are 26-year-old Sello, who has 24 caps for Lesotho and Khooa from .

However, Khooa has been playing his football in the Mountain Kingdom over the last four years.

Sello is an experienced left-back with 24 caps for Lesotho. He played for his country in the last two fixtures of the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers against Sierra Leone and respectively.

Both players are well-known by Chippa United coach and former Lesotho captain-Lehlohonolo Seema, who also played a big part in recruiting Motebang Sera to Bloemfontein last season.

Sera had a decent first year in the making 20 appearances in all competitions for Phunya Sele Sele and scored seven goals including a brace against .

Chippa Chief Operations Officer (COO), Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed the two players from Lesotho are on trial with the club.

“Yes, we have two players training with the club, they are basically on trial,” Mzinzi told Goal.

“The length of their trials will depend on the technical team. It's them who will give us the way forward.”

The Chilli Boys earlier this week announced the signing of Sizwe Mdlinzo as their first signing under the mentorship of Seema to reinforce their squad in preparation for the 2020/2021 season.

The 28-year-old Mdlinzo makes a return to the club after leaving for TS Galaxy in the First Division in 2018.