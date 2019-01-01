Chippa United announce four new signings including former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger William Twala

The Chilli Boys have beefed up their squad with the signing of four players

Chippa United have announced the signing of four players including former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder William Twala.

The attacking midfielder has rejoined as a free agent having parted ways with Chippa's Premier Soccer League (PSL) rivals Free State Stars in September 2018.

The Chilli Boys have also snapped up Guinean defender Bangaly Keita, who has been on the books of Free State Stars.

The hard-tackling player struggled for game time at Ea Lla Koto following the departure of Belgian coach Luc Eymael earlier this season.

Chippa's defence has been leaking goals this season and the club has since signed Zambia international Donashano Malama.

The experienced defender has been plying his trade in the Moroccan Botola League side Olympique Khouribga.

Chippa also confirmed the arrival of Orlando Pirates versatile defender Gladwin Shitolo, who has joined the club on a short-term loan deal.

The Eastern Cape-based club made the announcement on their official Twitter page: