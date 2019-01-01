Chippa United 1-0 Bloemfontein Celtic: Chilli Boys sneak into Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals

Lehlogonolo Masalesa proved to be the hero for the Chilli Boys as he netted a late winning goal against Siwelele

secured their place in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals after defeating Bloemfontein 1-0 in the Round of 16 clash in Mdantsane on Tuesday night.



Zimbabwean tactician Norman Mapeza took charge of his first match as Chilli Boys coach and he named his countrymen Kelvin and Elvis Moyo in the starting line-up.

Mapeza's counterpart Lehlohonolo Seema unleashed an attack-minded Siwelele team with strikers Ndumiso Mabena, Harris Tchilimbou and Victor Letsoalo all starting.



Chippa and Celtic both struggled to create chances in the opening stages of the match as they gave away possession cheaply in the final third.

However, the visitors grew in confidence as the match progressed with Ndumiso Mabena looking lively for Seema's side.

The 32-year-old striker's curling effort from range was well-saved by his former Celtic teammate Patrick Tignyemb in the Chippa goal-posts.

Mabena was a busy man as he was fouled by Kelvin Moyo on the edge of the box and the veteran frontman forced Tignyemb into another save from the resultant free-kick.



Chippa's only chance of the first half came towards the half-time break when Rhulani Manzini hit the side-netting at the near-post and Celtic survived a scare.



The score was 0-0 during the half-time break following a first half which was slightly dominated by Celtic.



Mapeza, who won the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League ( ) title with , made a change after the restart as Meshack Maphangule replaced fellow attacker Manzini.

The hosts began piling pressure on the Phunya Sele Sele defence with Lehlogonolo Masalesa pilling the strings in the middle of the park.

The former midfielder was the man, who broke the deadlock when he headed home Tercious Malepe's corner-kick to make it 1-0 to Chippa in the 78th minute.

Seema reacted by introducing Maloisane Ramasimong as the visitors looked to snatch a late equalizing goal and take the match into extra-time.

However, Tignyemb had other ideas as he pulled off great late saves to deny Given Mashikinya and Mabena in the closing stages of the match.

Ultimately, Chippa advanced to the quarter-finals after securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Celtic, who bowed out of the tournament.

The victory saw the Chilli Boys join , Lamontville , , , Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and in the quarter-finals.