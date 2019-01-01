Chippa United 0-1 Bidvest Wits: Hotto fires Clever Boys to victory

Deon Hotto proved to be the hero for the Clever Boys as his headed goal earned the visitors a narrow win over the Chilli Boys

revitalized their Premier Soccer League ( ) title hopes with a 1-0 win over in a match which was played on Friday night.



Relegation-threatened Chippa had secured a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over FC in their previous match which was played in Durban last weekend.

Andile Mbenyane, who netted the solitary goal against Usuthu, started upfront alongside Rhulani Manzini as Clinton Larsen unleashed an attack-minded team.

PSL title-chasing Wits were keen to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to in their previous game which was played in Braamfontein last weekend.

Misfiring striker Gift Motupa was dropped and he was replaced by experienced forward Lehlohonolo Majoro as Gavin Hunt looked to mastermind a win over Chippa.

The Clever Boys, who were looking to avenge the recent Nedbank Cup defeat to Chippa, were the better side in the opening stages of the game.

Wits' goal-scoring defender Thulani Hlatshwayo watched on in disbelief as his header was brilliantly saved by Chippa goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela.

The Chilli Boys grew in confidence as the game progressed with crowd pleaser Thabo Rakhale looking lively down the right-hand side.

The former Orlando Pirates winger was presented with a chance to test Ricardo Goss, who was once again preferred ahead of Darren Keet, but the Wits keeper produced a comfortable save.

Both teams created chances towards the end of the first half and the best one fell for Wits defender Buhle Mkhwanazi, whose effort was cleared off the goal-line.

The score was 0-0 at the interval following a tightly contested first half.

Wits continued to dominate after the restart, but they were struggling to create clear cut chances with Burundian defender Frederic Nsabiyumva looking solid at the heart of the Chippa defence.

Hunt decided to introduce speedy attacker Fagrie Lakay as the visitors looked to pile more pressure on the hosts' backline.

The deadlock was finally in the 74th minute when Elias Pelembe set-up Deon Hotto, who made no mistake as he beat Mzimela with a header to make it 1-0 to Wits.



It was not surprising that Wits had scored between the 60th minute and 74th minute as they had netted 16.7% of their goals in this period in their league games this season.

Chippa attacked in numbers in the closing stages of the game, but Goss pulled off a great save to deny Ruzaigh Gamildien from a free-kick to ensure that Wits ran out 1-0 winners on the night.

Despite the victory, the Clever Boys remained third on the league table - three points behind the leaders, Orlando Pirates, while the Chilli Boys moved down to the 14th place.



