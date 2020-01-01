Chipezeze hits back at Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane's time-wasting claims

The Downs coach took a swipe at the Zimbabwean for his supposed delaying tactics but the gloveman has responded

FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has dismissed coach Pitso Mosimane’s accusations that he is “the master” of time-wasting in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mosimane made the remarks after Baroka edged the Brazilians 1-0 in August, a result that risked Downs’ title challenge three matches before the conclusion of the PSL season.

Although Chipezeze was suspended from that match, his understudy Ayanda Dlamini appeared to be killing minutes, especially in the second half to frustrate Sundowns.

More teams

After the match, a seemingly angry Mosimane claimed Dlamini had taken time-wasting notes from the Zimbabwean, but Chipezeze says the Downs coach is wrong in his assertion.

“It’s not antics at all,” Chipezeze told CAJ News.

“Rather, I call it game management. As a captain, sometimes, if I sense danger coming from our opponents, I have to be smart, tactical, strategic and devise manoeuvres to manage the game.

“It’s not always good to be dictated play by your opponents. We should rather counter their strategy. I call that game management.”

Baroka entered the bubble fighting against relegation and they avoided defeat against the PSL’s big three.

Before upsetting Sundowns, Bakgaga ba Mphahlele held 1-1 as their bid to maintain their top-flight league status picked up momentum.

But what could be their most valiant display was denying the league title following a 1-1 draw on the last day of the season.

After taking the lead through Khama Billiat, Chiefs came within 31 minutes of clinching the league crown for the first time since 2015, but Manuel Kambala struck back for Baroka to cause one of the biggest upsets of the PSL era.

“That match against Chiefs was a humdinger,” said Chipezeze.

“We were fighting to evade the looming relegation while Chiefs wanted to claim the league title. So, there was no way we were going to allow our opponents to kick us out of the Premiership.

Article continues below

“It is not nice to be at the bottom of the league table every season. It must come to an end. We must start winning games and collect valuable points. We also hope to win trophies too.”

The last time Baroka won a trophy was claiming the 2018 Telkom Knockout trophy.

The just-ended season saw them reaching the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup where they were knocked out by Bloemfontein .