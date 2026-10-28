China's Foreign Ministry struck a cautious diplomatic tone on Wednesday over the crisis engulfing French star Kylian Mbappé. Beijing said it valued his apology, yet gave no hint that it would lift the boycott imposed on the player and on the Spanish league.

Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun responded to a question about the French player's statement, according to the Spanish news agency "efe": "We attach importance to the apology offered by the person concerned." Asked again, directly, whether this apology would help lift the boycott, he simply repeated the same answer and added nothing.

A slip of the tongue in three languages

Mbappé had published an official apology on Tuesday in French, Chinese and English. He described his comments as a "slip of the tongue", acknowledged that his words had hurt many people in China and among Chinese communities abroad, and expressed his "deep respect" for the Chinese people and their history.

The crisis traces back to an interview in which Mbappé said one of his favourite satirical images is a composite picture of his face on the face of a "Chinese dictator". He named no one, but the reference to former leader Mao Zedong was unmistakable.

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Mao founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 and holds a central, almost sacred place in the national narrative of the Communist Party. He stands as a symbol of restored sovereignty after what China calls the "century of humiliation", even though the party itself acknowledges the catastrophes of policies such as the "Great Leap Forward" and the "Cultural Revolution".

Collapse of sponsors and suspension of broadcasting

The economic fallout came fast. His comments triggered an immediate collapse of huge commercial deals with Chinese giants "Dongpeng", "Mengniu" and "Milk Ground", restrictions on the player's content across digital platforms, and the suspension of La Liga broadcasts on Chinese state television since Monday 26 October.





Spanish moves to contain the crisis

Facing these losses, the Spanish league association moved quickly. It apologised for the offence, and its president Javier Tebas met the Chinese ambassador to Spain, Yao Jing, on Tuesday to seek a solution and shield the cooperation agreements from damage, describing China as a "strategic partner".

In a striking twist, the China Media Group (CMG), owner of official channel CCTV, confirmed on Wednesday in a statement issued at six o'clock in the evening local time that it had received, through the La Liga association, an official letter of apology from Real Madrid to the Chinese people.

Excerpts of the letter published by the group read: "Our club holds deep respect for China, its history, its culture, and its people", with the club confirming its desire to keep strengthening relations with the Asian country, alongside Mbappé's public apology.

Receipt of the two letters changed nothing on the surface. CMG did not say whether it considered the apology sufficient, and announced no change to the suspension of La Liga matches, Mbappé's matches, or the advertisements in which he appears.

That statement came just hours after a hardline stance from the Sports and Youth Centre affiliated with CMG, which rejected a Spanish press account claiming Mbappé's remarks were a "personal expression" and not meant as an offence.

The organisation insisted the player's words went beyond what is acceptable and beyond freedom of expression. It warned Real Madrid that the club cannot dodge its responsibility, and that "without a satisfactory apology, there is no room for discussion".



