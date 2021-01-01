Chikwelu scores first goal of the season as Ohale and Chukwudi enjoy winning debuts with Madrid CFF

The Super Falcons trio were in impressive form as their side maintained their winning run at Real Betis on Saturday

Rita Chikwelu scored her first goal of the season for Madrid CFF as Osinachi Ohale and Ogonna Chukwudi made her maiden appearance in their side's 2-1 win over in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola tie.

Chikwelu, who joined the Spanish side from Kristianstads in January 2020 and continued her fine form in her second season at the club, played a crucial role in the triumph against Juan Carlos' struggling team.

On Chukwudi and Ohale's parts, they arrived from Russian champions and Italian side AS to agree on a short-term contract this week and made their first outings for Oscar Fernandez's team against Real Betis.

After her role in back-to-back home wins over Santa Teresa and Logrono, Fernandez handed Chikwelu her 13th start this term, while Ohale and Chikwudi came on from the bench.

In a quest for a third straight win, Madrid continued from where they left off as Laura Dominguez opened the scoring after just 13 minutes at Polideportivo Felipe Del Valle.

The visitors, however, suffered a huge setback when Brazilian star Monica was given her marching orders in the 25th minute of the game.

Leveraging on their numerical advantage, the struggling hosts went on to bounce back into the contest when Angela Sosa scored the equaliser from the penalty spot two minutes later.

After the half-time break, Matapinoneras-based outfit regained their lead when Estela Fernandez set up Chukwelu to net the winner for the visitors on the hour mark, with her first goal of the season.

midfielder Chikwelu, who lasted the duration, has now grabbed one goal in 13 matches this season, as compatriots Ohale played the final 60 minutes of the match.

Chukwudi came on as a second-half replacement for Lucia Suarez in her team's away victory on her debut.

On the other hand, Equatorial Guinea defender Dorine Chuigoue was in action for the duration of the encounter but could not rescue her side from their ninth successive defeat of the season.

The result puts Madrid CFF in the sixth spot on the log with 28 points from 15 games, while Real Betis are in 17th place with seven.

In their next fixtures, Madrid welcome on January 27, while Real Betis visit on the same day.