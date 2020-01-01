Chigova: SuperSport United eyeing more signings after adding ex-Polokwane City goalkeeper

Matsatsantsa signed Rayners on a pre-contract earlier this year and he is now part of their squad heading into the new season which starts next month

Former goalkeeper George Chigova's return to SuperSport United has been confirmed.

The Zimbabwe international has been a free agent after parting ways with Polokwane following the club's relegation to the National First Division (NFD) from the .

Chigova had joined Rise and Shine in 2015 from SuperSport and he has since rejoined Matsatsantsa according to the club's head coach Kaitano Tembo.

The towering shot-stopper and former Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners are SuperSport's two new signings thus far in the current transfer window.

“The only new additions at the moment are George Chigova, the goalkeeper we signed from Polokwane City as well as Iqraam Rayners,” Tembo told Far Post.

“For now those are the only confirmed, but I think we are still going to do a lot of business for one or two players in terms of just reinforcing in certain areas.

“As well as bringing in a few youngsters as well the ones who will be PSL and MDC [Multichoice Diski Challenge] because when you have young players you need them to play football regularly so that they develop."

Matsatsantsa promoted promising central midfielder Gape Moralo from the club's academy towards the end of the recent 2019/20 season.

Tembo, who is a former SuperSport academy coach, stressed the importance of promoting players from the club's reserve team which competes in the MDC.

"So that is what we are going to try and do. Our MDC team is going to be very key for us going forward, ” he said.

“At the same time we got to look at what is happening in the PSL, in terms of finances due to COVID-19 because it’s been difficult for everyone."

The Zimbabwean tactician revealed that they are looking to reinforce the squad in the current transfer window which is set to close on November 17.

“So we might not get what we want because if you have been following the club recently there has been lots of budget cuts because we don’t have the money to go into the market," he added.

"But we are still content with what we have, we just need to reinforce one or two places."