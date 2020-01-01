Chigova: Ex-SuperSport United goalkeeper relishing PSL resumption despite uncertain Polokwane City future

The 29-year-old could be in his final season with Rise and Shine where he has fallen out of favour under coach Clinton Larsen

goalkeeper George Chigova is looking forward to the resumption of the 2019/20 season despite his future at the club being uncertain.

The current season is set to resume in the first week of next month having been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chigova recently admitted that he was unsure of his long-term future at Rise and Shine after signing a two-month contract with the club.

The Zimbabwe international's initial deal with Polokwane expired at the end of last month and the Limpopo-based side has decided to keep him until the end of the current campaign.

“I’m feeling happy now we know that we going to resume our games,” Chigova told Zimbabwean publication, The Herald.

“It’s been tough for the last four months; not doing what we love most but now we are happy that we going to be able to finish the games."

Chigova is in his fifth season with Polokwane having joined prior to the 2015/16 campaign after being released by SuperSport United.

The towering shot-stopper also provided an update on Rise and Shine's preparations as they look to avoid relegation from the to the National First Division (NFD).

“During the lockdown, they gave us programmes to follow and we were doing training sessions via the zoom app," he added.

“But, since we started training as a team, three weeks ago, we have been working to prepare for the games.”

Polokwane are placed 14th on the league standings - three points above the relegation zone with six matches left in their league campaign.

Chigova is set to continue his battle with Mwenya Chibwe for Rise and Shine's number one spot when the season resumes.

Chigova will have to impress the club's head coach Clinton Larsen in order to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.

Chibwe joined Polokwane from NFD side Jomo Cosmos in June 2019 and the Zambia international has managed to dethrone Chigova as the team's first-choice keeper.