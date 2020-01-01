‘Chiesa can become the best player in Europe’ – Man Utd & PSG-linked star given big billing by Prandelli

The Fiorentina forward has been attracting admiring glances from clubs across the continent for some time and is being tipped for the top

Federico Chiesa is capable of becoming “the best player in Europe”, says Cesare Prandelli, with the forward already sparking talk of interest from the likes of and .

At 22 years of age, the son of former international Enrico Chiesa has registered on the recruitment radar of leading sides across the continent for some time.

His efforts in the current campaign have helped to enhance his reputation, with seven goals and five assists contributed to the Viola cause.

Those in Florence are aware of the potential that they have on their hands and are understandably reluctant to part with it.

There is, however, acceptance that a big-money bid could force their hand and lead Chiesa to go chasing down ultimate career goals elsewhere.

Former Fiorentina and Italy boss Prandelli is among those expecting the exciting forward to reach the very top of the game.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not getting any younger, a standing at the top of European and global games will soon be there for the taking.

Plenty of young talent is ready to lead the next generation, including Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix, but Chiesa is being tipped to force his way into the reckoning.

Prandelli told La Nazione: “He must persevere and work in a single direction.

“I speak of the role, his role.

“Chiesa must specialise in what he feels is his natural tactical position. If he does this, he will become the best player in Europe.”

Chiesa is currently working on his game behind the scenes as European football shuts down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is among the nations to have been hardest hit by Covid-19, with Fiorentina star Patrick Cutrone confirmed as one of those to have tested positive for the illness.

Players throughout are now taking in periods of self-isolation in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading further.

As a result, it remains to be seen when Chiesa and Co will be back on the field, with Italian authorities having decided to suspend competitive action indefinitely, with similar action having been taken around the world.