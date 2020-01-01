Chiellini to be evaluated while Dybala still not 100 per cent, Juventus boss Pirlo says after Champions League win

The Bianconeri won 2-0 at Dynamo Kiev but will face a nervous wait on the health of their veteran centre-back

Giorgio Chiellini will be examined after going off injured in ' win at , according to Andrea Pirlo, who said Paulo Dybala is still not 100 per cent fit.

Captain Chiellini limped off in the 19th minute of Tuesday's Group G clash, which saw Juve ease to a 2-0 away victory thanks to a second-half double from Alvaro Morata.

Head coach Pirlo described Chiellini's injury as a hip flexor issue that he had been dealing with after the recent round of international fixtures.

"We will evaluate him in the coming days," Pirlo said.

Dybala had previously not played a minute under Pirlo and was reportedly involved in a clash with Juve director Fabio Paratici after being left on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Crotone at the weekend.

However, Dybala was finally involved in the second half against Dynamo, replacing Dejan Kulusevski 11 minutes into the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Pirlo said of the forward: "He wasn't 100 per cent. He needs minutes, slowly we will see him in top condition."

Juve have made an uneven start to their first season under the leadership of former midfielder Pirlo.

They are four points adrift of leaders following the slip-up at Crotone, but they were in control throughout against Dynamo as Morata made it three goals for him in two matches.

"One step at a time we find the balance," Pirlo added. "We could make better use of a few chances in the first half and manage the game better.

"It was important to play a solid match compared to Crotone."

Juventus will return to Serie A action on Sunday when they face Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium before their Champions League showdown with Lionel Messi and next week.

Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo is in doubt for the match against Barcelona after he tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with .

The forward has hit back at suggestions he broke protocol when he returned to after testing positive.