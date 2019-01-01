Chiellini a doubt for Juventus's Champions League clash with Ajax

The Italian may miss out on the first leg of the quarter-final having suffered a calf injury in the final training session before flying to Amsterdam

Giorgio Chiellini is in danger of missing 's quarter-final first leg against due to a calf injury.

Less than two days before the game, Chiellini suffered the problem in his side's last training session before travelling to Amsterdam for the first leg.

The result is that Chiellini is seen as doubtful for Wednesday's clash as the club may very well have to play without the veteran central defender.

Chiellini has started 21 matches for the club while also making six further appearances for Juventus in the Champions League this season.

Daniele Rugani is the most likely replacement for the international as both Martin Caceres and Andrea Barzagli are currently dealing with injury issues of their own.

Emre Can and Douglas Costa are also seen as doubtful for the Serie A leaders while Cristiano Ronaldo could make his return to action having missed the last three matches through injury.

Ronaldo suffered an injury while on international duty as the international pulled up with an issue in his country's clash with in qualifying.

The Portuguese was absent for games against , and Milan due to the issue, while he was rested for the 2-0 loss to .

Juve are confident he will be ready to play, however, with his magnificent hat-trick against helping his side through to the last eight.

The Serie A leaders currently maintain a 20-point advantage at the top of the table and are just one point away from clinching another league title, the club's eighth in a row.

Following the first leg of the Ajax tie, Juventus will return to Serie A against on Saturday before playing host to the Dutch side in the second leg of their Champions League encounter with a semi-final berth on the line.

Should they fail to secure at least a draw against SPAL, they will still win the title if don't beat on Sunday.